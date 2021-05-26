Eric Carle, the beloved children's author and illustrator whose classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died at age 91.Carle's family...Full Article
'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91
