White woman who called 911 on Black man last year in Central Park sues former employer
Published
Amy Cooper alleges that Franklin Templeton terminated her based on her race and gender while also failing to properly investigate the...Full Article
Published
Amy Cooper alleges that Franklin Templeton terminated her based on her race and gender while also failing to properly investigate the...Full Article
NEW YORK — The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park over an..
NEW YORK (AP) — The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black birdwatcher in Central..