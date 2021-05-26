'Enough': Biden calls for action on guns in wake of San Jose shooting
Published
President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to "take immediate action" on gun legislation in the wake of a shooting in San Jose,...Full Article
Published
President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to "take immediate action" on gun legislation in the wake of a shooting in San Jose,...Full Article
Biden called on Congress to take action on gun control in his first joint address to lawmakers in April, such as banning assault..