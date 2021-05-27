The eight victims of the San Jose mass shooting are identified
Published
The eight victims of a mass shooting in San Jose on Wednesday have been identified as investigators begin the process of figuring out...Full Article
Published
The eight victims of a mass shooting in San Jose on Wednesday have been identified as investigators begin the process of figuring out...Full Article
Neighbors and people who knew the shooter in Wednesday's mass shooting at the VTA yard in San Jose spoke out following the massacre..
President Biden ordered flags on public properties to fly at half-staff to honor the victims of Wednesday's (5/26) shooting in San..