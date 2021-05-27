World may breach 1.5 C warming within 5 years: WMO
The world may temporarily breach the 1.5 C warming mark within the next five years, according to an updated assessment of global climate trends released Thursday.Full Article
There is more than a 40 percent chance that the annual average global temperature in at least one of the next five years will..