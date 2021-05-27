Beijing has accused the US of playing politics and shirking its responsibility in calling for a new investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic that was first detected in China in late 2019.Full Article
China accuses US of being 'disrespectful to science' over coronavirus origins probe
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fauci, U.S. officials call for COVID origin probe
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, said he and many experts felt it was more likely that COVID-19 was..
Reuters - Politics