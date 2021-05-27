Musician Kevin Clark passed away at a Chicago hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike. Clark was well known for his role as Freddy Jones in the movie "School of Rock."Full Article
For Those about to Rock We Salute You, Kevin Clark Dead at Age 32
