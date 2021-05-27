France reimposes strict COVID curbs on travel from UK
Published
France is re-introducing tighter rules on arrivals from UK who are not French residents to curb the spread of COVID, notably its Indian variant, the foreign ministry said…Full Article
Published
France is re-introducing tighter rules on arrivals from UK who are not French residents to curb the spread of COVID, notably its Indian variant, the foreign ministry said…Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Greece is ready to use a Covid-19 travel certificate before its EU-wide launch on July 1 to attract foreign..