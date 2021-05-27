While more than 80% of Iranians live below the poverty line and have not tasted meat or fruit for many months, are now facing a 50% increase in the price of bread . According to some local reports, this has forced some people to even pay for their bread in installments. A few days ago, the main staple of poor people quietly...Full Article
Unbridled Inflation, The Result Of Iran’s Economic Collapse – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Iran’s Gray Zone Strategy: Cornerstone Of Its Asymmetric Way Of War – Analysis
By Michael Eisenstadt*
Since the creation of the Islamic Republic in 1979, Iran has distinguished itself (along with..
Eurasia Review