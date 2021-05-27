LeBron James reacts to fan dumping popcorn on Russell Westbrook: 'There's no excuse!'
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was the latest NBA player to speak out after Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook...Full Article
The player formerly known as Ron Artest knows a few things about charging after a fan in the stands.
Russell Westbrook was LIVID after a fan dumped popcorn on his head Wednesday -- calling the person's actions straight-up "bulls***"..