2 dead, 10 possibly missing after boat overturns in Florida
Published
The US Coast Guard rescued eight people from the water 18 miles southwest of Key West this afternoon around 1 p.m.Full Article
Published
The US Coast Guard rescued eight people from the water 18 miles southwest of Key West this afternoon around 1 p.m.Full Article
It's not clear at this moment how this happened. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3i3bN07
Two people are dead and 10 others are missing after their boat overturned Thursday near the Florida Keys, officials said.
Two people died and 10 others were missing in the ocean after a boat overturned off Key West.