Teen accused of killing 13-year-old cheerleader allegedly stabbed her 114 times
Aiden Fucci, 14, who was indicted by a St. Johns County grand jury on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, will be tried as an adult.Full Article
The body of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was found May 9 in a wooded area of St. Johns, a suburb of Jacksonville.
Prosecutor R.J. Larizza said Aiden Fucci, 14, wanted to kill someone—and may have chosen his victim randomly. “This could... be..