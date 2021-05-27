At least 2 killed, 10 missing after boat capsizes near Key West: Coast Guard
A boat capsizing off the coast of Key West in Florida has resulted in two deaths and ten people missing, according to the Coast Guard.Full Article
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the location several miles off Key West at around 1 p.m.
Eight people were rescued at about 1 p.m. after a boat flipped over 18 miles southwest of Key West, according to the Coast Guard.
At least two people died and 10 remained missing Thursday evening after a boat overturned 18 miles southwest of Key West, according..