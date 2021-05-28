Coast Guard: 2 Dead, 10 Missing After Boat Overturns Near Key West
Published
Two people are dead and 10 others are missing after their boat overturned Thursday near the Florida Keys, officials said.Full Article
Published
Two people are dead and 10 others are missing after their boat overturned Thursday near the Florida Keys, officials said.Full Article
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the location several miles off Key West at around 1 p.m.
It's not clear at this moment how this happened. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3i3bN07
At least two people died and 10 remained missing Thursday evening after a boat overturned 18 miles southwest of Key West, according..