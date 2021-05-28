Story Twists Facts on Diagnosing Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases

FactCheck.org

A viral headline shared on social media falsely asserts that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed testing thresholds to "virtually eliminate" COVID-19 cases among vaccinated individuals. That's wrong. The threshold in question simply applies to whether or not there is enough virus present in a sample for further analysis.

