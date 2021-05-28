SolarWinds Hackers Target 150+ Organizations In New Attacks

Watch VideoThe state-backed Russian cyber spies behind the SolarWinds hacking campaign launched a targeted spear-phishing assault on U.S. and foreign government agencies and think tanks this week using an email marketing account of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Microsoft says.
The effort targeted about 3,000...
