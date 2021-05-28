Author Michael Lewis' teen daughter dead after head-on collision
Published
“Moneyball” and “The Big Short” author Michael Lewis’ 19-year-old daughter Dixie Lewis was killed in a California car crash.Full Article
Published
“Moneyball” and “The Big Short” author Michael Lewis’ 19-year-old daughter Dixie Lewis was killed in a California car crash.Full Article
Moneyball author Michael Lewis is mourning the tragic loss of his 19-year-old daughter, Dixie Lewis. The teen and 20-year-old Ross..
Two recent Berkeley High graduates died Tuesday in a crash near Truckee.