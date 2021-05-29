White House announces sanctions over Belarus' passenger plane interception
The White House on Friday said the Department of State has issued a Level 4 Do Not Travel Warning to U.S. citizens, urging them to not...Full Article
By Steve Gutterman*
(RFE/RL) -- After a passenger jet travelling between two European Union capitals was forced to land..
Western powers prepared to pile sanctions on Belarus, furious after it scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair aircraft and..