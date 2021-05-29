Victoria has recorded five new locally acquired Covid-19 cases overnight, bringing the Melbourne cluster to 35.There were also two new cases acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine, bringing the total number of active...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria cases rise to 35, pubgoers enter isolation
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria lockdown - 10,000 contacts ordered into isolation
Victorian health authorities have identified more than 10,000 people connected to positive coronavirus cases, sparking fears a..
New Zealand Herald