Ricky Gervais Responds to Misconduct Allegations Against ‘After Life’ Producer
Published
Ricky Gervais has responded to misconduct allegations against “After Life” producer Charlie Hanson, a long-time collaborator on numerous...Full Article
Published
Ricky Gervais has responded to misconduct allegations against “After Life” producer Charlie Hanson, a long-time collaborator on numerous...Full Article
Ricky Gervais has said he is "shocked" and "appalled" after learning of historical sexual misconduct allegations against After Life..
British television producer and director Charlie Hanson has been removed from Netflix’s Ricky Gervais comedy After Life and he..