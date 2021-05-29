‘Black Wednesday’ for big oil as courtrooms and boardrooms turn on industry
Published
Campaigners sense turning point as shareholders, boards and The Hague act to force Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell to cut pollutionFull Article
Campaigners sense turning point as shareholders, boards and The Hague act to force Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell to cut pollutionFull Article
This week’s climate-related actions in boardrooms and courtrooms involving some of the largest international oil companies signal..
Sophisticated environmental activism has celebrated big wins in the past 24 hours with Exxon forced to give board seats, whilst..