Belarusians Protest Across Europe In â€˜Day Of Solidarityâ€™ Against Lukashenka

(RFE/RL) -- Protests were held in several European capitals on May 29 as part of a global day of solidarity with the Belarus opposition called by exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
Protesters in Warsaw were joined by the parents of Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich, who was forcibly detained in Minsk last...
