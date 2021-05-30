Calls for accountability over Kamloops residential school discovery
Eighty-seven-year-old Emma Baker was a student at the Kamloops residential school. She says there were always 'rumours' about a graveyard.Full Article
MPs unanimously agreed to wrap up debate on Bill C-5 on Friday, fast-tracking its passage and sending it on to the Senate. The move..
Following the discovery of the remains of 215 children buried at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., one of..