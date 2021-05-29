Actor Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' Captain, Dies At 90
MacLeod, best known for his roles on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Love Boat," died early Saturday, his family said.
Beloved TV actor Gavin MacLeod, best known for his roles on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Love Boat," has died.
