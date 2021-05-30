Mass shooting erupts at Miami-area concert, 2 dead and more than 20 wounded
Two are dead and twenty are injured after a gunman “shot indiscriminately into a crowd” at a Miami concert. Police said that the...Full Article
Miami-Dade Police Director Ramirez said they are now looking for the occupants of a second vehicle involved in the shooting which..
Police are looking for the assailants who opened fire on a Florida club, killing at least two people and wounding at least 20 more...