Boris Johnson secretly married Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral
Published
Boris Johnson was married in a "small ceremony" on Saturday, the BBC reports. He is the first UK prime minister to marry while in office...Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson was married in a "small ceremony" on Saturday, the BBC reports. He is the first UK prime minister to marry while in office...Full Article
Boris Johnson has married Carrie Symonds in a low-key ceremony planned in strict secrecy.The pair exchanged vows in Westminster..
Downing Street spokesman has stated that Prime Minister Boris Johnson married Carrie Symonds on Saturday (May 29) at Westminster..