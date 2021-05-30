B.J. Thomas, "Hooked on a Feeling" singer, has died at age 78
Published
Thomas, who announced in March that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, died from complications of the disease Saturday at his home...Full Article
Published
Thomas, who announced in March that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer, died from complications of the disease Saturday at his home...Full Article
B.J. Thomas, the singer whose hits include "Hooked on a Feeling" and "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," has died of lung cancer..
Grammy-winning pop, country and gospel singer B.J. Thomas has died at age TK following a bout with lung cancer.