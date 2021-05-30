Naomi Osaka faces French Open expulsion after media boycott
Japanese tennis player fined $15,000 for skipping the news conference after her first-round victory at Roland Garros.Full Article
Osaka announced before the tournament that she would not be speaking to the media for mental health awareness
