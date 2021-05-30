Christian diet guru and church founder Gwen Shamblin Lara among 7 presumed dead in plane crash
Seven people are presumed dead after a small plane crashed into a lake near Nashville on Saturday, authorities said.Full Article
Joe Lara, the star of 1996's "Tarzan: The Epic Adventures," died Saturday when a small plane crashed into a Tennessee lake,..
Plane crashes into Percy Priest Lake; Christian diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara, 6 others on board.