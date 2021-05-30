Victim of Tennessee plane crash starred in 1996 'Tarzan' series
A former Hollywood star who played Tarzan on television in the 1980s and 1990s was among the victims of a Tennessee plane crash.Full Article
Actor Joe Lara - best known for starring in the TV series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures - has been killed in a plane crash in..
Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the early 1990s television series Tarzan: The Epic Adventures, died in a plane crash Saturday..