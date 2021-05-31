News24.com | Tarzan actor Joe Lara and wife among 7 presumed dead in plane crash
All seven passengers aboard a plane, including Tarzan actor Joe Lara and his diet guru wife, have been presumed dead.Full Article
Joe Lara was with his wife and a few others when the private jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake this weekend.
County officials identified the victims in a news release.