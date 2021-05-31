China's ruling Communist Party will ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two in response to the population's rising age, a state news agency said today.The announcement follows census data that...Full Article
China allows couples to have three children to cope with ageing society
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
China easing birth limits further to cope with aging society
CBC.ca
China's ruling Communist Party said Monday it will ease birth limits to allow all couples to have three children instead of two in..
-
China to allow couples to have up to three children to cope with aging society
Upworthy
-
China easing birth limits further to cope with aging society
SeattlePI.com
-
China eases birth limits, to allow couples to have 3 children
FOXNews.com
-
China to allow couples to have three children
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Low Fertility Trap Fears Cloud China’s Release Of 2020 Census Data – Analysis
By Elizabeth Chen*
The results of China’s seventh national census were released by the National Bureau of Statistics..
Eurasia Review