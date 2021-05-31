Watch VideoAUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democrats pulled off a dramatic, last-ditch walkout in the state House of Representatives on Sunday night to block passage of one of the most restrictive voting bills in the U.S., leaving Republicans with no choice but to abandon a midnight deadline and declare the legislative session...Full Article
Texas Democrats Stage Walkout to Stop Voting Bill
