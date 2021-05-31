Black Wall Street was shattered 100 years ago. How the Tulsa race massacre was covered up and unearthed

Black Wall Street was shattered 100 years ago. How the Tulsa race massacre was covered up and unearthed

Upworthy

Published

On May 31, 1921, a white mob turned Greenwood upside down in one of the worst racial massacres in U.S. history.

Full Article