Man accused of plotting a mass shooting at Walmart arrested in Texas
Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, was arrested in Texas and charged with making a “terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury.”Full Article
“Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives," the Kerr County sheriff said. "The plot...
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) A man suspected of planning a mass shooting was arrested in Texas after authorities intercepted a message..
According to authorities, 28-year-old Coleman Thomas Blevins, of Kerrville, was arrested by the KCSO Special Operations Division in..