Sri Lanka faces disaster as burning ship spills chemicals on beaches
Debris has killed marine life and is being seen as country’s worst environmental catastropheFull Article
Negombo, Sri Lanka (AFP) May 30, 2021
Sri Lanka launched a criminal probe on Sunday into a massive container ship fire..
Colombo (AFP) May 27, 2021
Three Indian vessels on Thursday joined the battle to contain a major fire on a container..