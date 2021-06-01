A man in eastern China has contracted what might be the world's first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu, but the risk of large-scale spread is low, Beijing says. The 41-year-old man in Jiangsu province, northwest of Shanghai,...Full Article
China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
