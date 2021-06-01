B.C.'s minimum wage increases to $15.20 per hour
B.C.’s lowest paid workers will get a boost on their next paycheck as minimum wage increases today from $14.60 per hour to $15.20.Full Article
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday that it's raising the starting minimum wage at the Florida theme..
In 2018, the school announced it would increase its minimum wage from $10 to $15 an hour, through incremental increases of $1 a..