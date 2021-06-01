Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
President Joe Biden led a remembrance Tuesday of one of the nation’s darkest — and long suppressed — moments of racial violence, marking the 100th anniversary of the…Full Article
He's the first sitting president to travel there to honor the victims. Danya Bacchus reports.
Hundreds of people gathered outside a church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the deadliest racist..