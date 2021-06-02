Vitamin D May Not Provide Protection From COVID-19 Susceptibility Or Disease Severity

Vitamin D May Not Provide Protection From COVID-19 Susceptibility Or Disease Severity

Eurasia Review

Published

Observational studies have suggested that increased vitamin D levels may protect against COVID-19. However, these studies were inconclusive and possibly subject to confounding. A study published in PLOS Medicine by Guillaume Butler-Laporte and Tomoko Nakanishi at McGill University in Quebec, Canada, and colleagues suggests that...

Full Article