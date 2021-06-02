Victoria's "circuit breaker" lockdown extension has been confirmed, after days of the state recording a rise in Covid-19 infections.The lockdown was originally set to end at 11.59pm on June 3, but now the tough restrictions will...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Victoria's lockdown extension confirmed as six new cases recorded
