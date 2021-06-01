India to take T20 World Cup decision by June 28
Published
If the situation in India doesn't improve, the T20 World Cup could be hosted by the UAEFull Article
Published
If the situation in India doesn't improve, the T20 World Cup could be hosted by the UAEFull Article
The ICC added that a final decision on the host country for the October-November event would be taken later this month. It also..
By Michael Eisenstadt*
Since the creation of the Islamic Republic in 1979, Iran has distinguished itself (along with..