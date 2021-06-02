NBA playoff tracker: James Harden's triple-double ignites Nets' elimination of Celtics
Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series....Full Article
Kevin Durant (42), Kyrie Irving (39) and James Harden (23) combining for 104 points. And Harden added a career playoff-high 18..
Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving combined for 82 points in the Nets' Game 1 victory