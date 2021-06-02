The first human case of the bird flu H10N3 strain has been detected in Eastern China, said the Chinese National Health Commission (NHC) last Tuesday.Full Article
Discovery of the First Case of Bird Flu H10N3 Strain, Will It Be the Next Pandemic?
