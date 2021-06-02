Iran's largest navy ship catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman
Published
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman under unclear...Full Article
Published
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The largest ship in the Iranian navy caught fire and later sank Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman under unclear...Full Article
The circumstances are 'unclear'
Firefighting operations continued on board the ship which was near the Iranian port of Jask situated on the Gulf of Oman, the..