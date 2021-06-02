James Harden Triple-Doubles as Nets Eliminate Jayson Tatum, Celtics with Game 5 Win

James Harden Triple-Doubles as Nets Eliminate Jayson Tatum, Celtics with Game 5 Win

Upworthy

Published

IF BOSTON: The Boston Celtics are still in it. With the series on the line, the Celtics held off the Brooklyn Nets XX-XX on Tuesday to...

Full Article