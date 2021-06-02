Ryanair boss hits out over COVID 'scariants' and calls for travel to EU and US to open up

Ryanair boss hits out over COVID 'scariants' and calls for travel to EU and US to open up

Sky News

Published

Michael O'Leary, the outspoken chief executive of Ryanair, has said it is "absolutely imperative" that "big tourist destinations" such as Greece and Spain be added to the UK's green list at the end of this week.

Full Article