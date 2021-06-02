Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge steps down, Brad Stevens heading to front office
Published
Current Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is moving into the front office on a full-time role and a search for a new head coach will begin.Full Article
Published
Current Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is moving into the front office on a full-time role and a search for a new head coach will begin.Full Article
Danny Ainge has stepped down and will be replaced by Brad Stevens as President of Basketball Operations for the Boston Celtics.
WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.