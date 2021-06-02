AMC stock surges more than 100% to record intraday high, market cap overtakes GameStop
Published
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings rallied again on Wednesday, with shares nearly doubling in value as investors on Reddit and other...Full Article
Published
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings rallied again on Wednesday, with shares nearly doubling in value as investors on Reddit and other...Full Article
4:15pm: AMC continues to soar higher The Dow closed Wednesday up 25 points at 34,600, slipping from its midday high of 34,707. The..