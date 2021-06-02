Exploring The Concept Of Fidelity In Translation – Analysis

The perception of translation in Western culture is based on an ambiguous relationship to "truth" and the demand for "fidelity". Translation thus touches on major philosophical questions : it sets in motion traditional conceptions of truth and fidelity, but also of identity.
The obligation to be faithful to the original, which...
